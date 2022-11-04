Watch CBS News
Snapchat class-action lawsuit application ends Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Snapchat class-action lawsuit deadline ends tomorrow
Snapchat class-action lawsuit deadline ends tomorrow 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snapchat users could soon be getting a check from a $35 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

Snapchat was accused of collecting facial recognition data without users' consent - violating Illinois law.

To be eligible, you must have used a Snapchat filter sometime after November 2015.

Saturday is the deadline to apply. Information on the settlement can be found on the Snapchat settlement website

