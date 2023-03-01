Temporary boost to SNAP benefits ends Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Wednesday, tens of millions of families and individuals nationwide will lose supplemental food assistance that was approved for the during the pandemic.

The boost started in 2020 when Congress approved a new regular monthly benefit.

The average household could see benefits drop by about $86 per month, with the changes ranging from $55 to $255 per person.

Free meal and food distribution services are still available throughout the city.

To find a meal program near you, you can call 2-1-1. You can also check the Metro Chicago website and the Chicago food banks finder.

In Cook County, you can call the Greater Chicago Food Depository's benefits hotline at 773-843-5416 or visit their website.