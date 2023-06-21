Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoky fire rages in house in Roseland

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Fire rips through house in Roseland
Fire rips through house in Roseland 01:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house Wednesday afternoon in the Roseland community.

Just before 5 p.m., smoke was pouring out of the two-and-a-half-story frame house at 11024 S. Edbrooke Ave.

Firefighters appeared to be making progress late Wednesday afternoon. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported when Chopper 2 arrived, the smoke had a brown hue – indicating wood was burning. But as firefighters hosed water onto the blaze, white smoke indicated a good conversion from smoke to steam.

But a fire was still burning underneath roof section of the house as of 5 p.m.

Firefighters were also seen on the roof of the house next door at 11026 S. Edbrooke Ave., and were looing for any signs of communication of the fire.

Firefighters battle blaze in Roseland 00:46

The cause and origin of the fire had yet to be determined late Wednesday.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.