Smoky fire rages in house in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house Wednesday afternoon in the Roseland community.

Just before 5 p.m., smoke was pouring out of the two-and-a-half-story frame house at 11024 S. Edbrooke Ave.



Firefighters appeared to be making progress late Wednesday afternoon. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported when Chopper 2 arrived, the smoke had a brown hue – indicating wood was burning. But as firefighters hosed water onto the blaze, white smoke indicated a good conversion from smoke to steam.

But a fire was still burning underneath roof section of the house as of 5 p.m.

Firefighters were also seen on the roof of the house next door at 11026 S. Edbrooke Ave., and were looing for any signs of communication of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire had yet to be determined late Wednesday.