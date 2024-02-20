Thieves target smoke shop on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – The owners of a smoke shop in Forest Glen were recovering after three men targeted their business around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Foster and Elston. The suspects broke a window and robbed the business, then got away. Broken glass was seen in front of the store.

It was not clear how much the suspects took. No arrests have been made.

It wasn't the first time the smoke shop was targeted. It was robbed back in September, when the thieves used a sledgehammer to steal cash registers and other merchandise.