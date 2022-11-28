Report of smoke in cargo hold prompts plane to make emergency landing at O'Hare

Plane makes emergency landing at O'Hare after report of smoke in cargo hold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A plane from Kansas landed at O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon after a report of smoke in the cargo hold.

The Atlas Air 747 landed at O'Hare late Monday afternoon. The plane, Flight 517, landed on Runway 28C.

Atlas Air normally operates as a cargo airline – but they also operate as a passenger airline. A substantial number of passengers were seen walking off flight stairs and into runway vehicles.

Firefighters and central crew members were tracking down the source of any potential smoke.

No one was hurt, and regular operations continued at O'Hare.