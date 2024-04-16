Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse reopens along Chicago River a week after fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular steakhouse on the Chicago River reopened on Saturday, after it was closed for more than a week following a kitchen fire.

Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse at Marina City closed on April 5 after a small kitchen fire on its lower level. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said customers and staff were quickly evacuated as firefighters put out the fire.

The restaurant closed for cleanup and repairs after the fire, but reopened on Saturday at 5 p.m.

"With our sincerest gratitude to the entire Chicago Fire Department, local officials, recovery partners and our hardworking team for making this possible, we are thankfully able to resume serving our loyal guests," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The steakhouse overlooks the Chicago River from the lower level of the Marina City towers at 318 N. State St.