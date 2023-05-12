Smash Mouth announced to perform at Pierogi Fest in July

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) – It may be weeks away, but one band will make attendees at this year's Pierogi Fest feel like all-stars.

Smash Mouth was announced Friday as the headliner of the popular festival in Whiting, Indiana.

They will be bringing their hits including "Why Can't We Be Friends," "Walkin' on the Sun," and songs from the Shrek films.

The band will join more than 50 acts performing at the event.

Pierogi Fest will also feature more than 75 food booths, two beer gardens, and 55 vendors.

The event will take place on July 28-30 with Smash Mouth performing on July 29 at 8:30 p.m.