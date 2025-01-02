Watch CBS News
Smash-and-grab burglars break into four restaurants at strip mall on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some smash-and-grab burglars probably didn't get much when they broke into a strip mall overnight in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows two men in hoodies breaking into four restaurants shortly before 3 a.m. near 86th and Kedzie.

One of the store managers said they smashed the front windows or doors at his restaurant, Red Snapper, along with three other restaurants in the same strip mall – Brooklyn Pizza, Subway, and Sky Chop Suey.

Red Snapper manager Ameer Asmar said the strip mall stores keep their cash securely locked up, so there's really nothing valuable to take.

"There's no money for you for you guys. I don't know what you guys are doing, so we'd appreciate it if you could stop doing all this damage," he said.

Board-up crews spent the early morning hours repairing the damage caused by the burglars.

Police could not provide any further information on the break-ins.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

