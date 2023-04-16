CPD warning businesses of smash-and-grab burglaries on South, Southwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing an alert after three businesses were burglarized on the city's South and Southwest sides.

The burglaries happened during the months of March and April in the Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, an unknown suspect would enter the business by throwing an object through a glass front door and take property from within.

Incident times and locations:

· 2700 block of South Eleanor on March 27 - 10:00 p.m.

· 3700 block of South Union on April 3 - 3:34 a.m.

· 3500 block of South Western Avenue on April 7 - between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Police didn't have any description of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

· Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

· Report suspicious activity immediately

· Keep doors and windows secured

· Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

· If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

· If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

· Secure window air conditioner units.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384