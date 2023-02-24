Police issue alert to businesses of smash-and-grab burglaries across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing a warning to business owners following a string of smash-and-grab burglaries across the city.

The burglaries started on Jan. 21 with the latest happening just Friday morning.

Police say two to five men wearing dark clothing and ski masks would gain entry to a business by breaking the front door and then take property from inside.

Incident times and locations:

5500 block of N. Milwaukee on January 21, 2023, at 5:35 a.m.

4900 block of W. Irving Park Rd. on January 23, 2023, at 4:30 a.m.

4000 block of N. Kedzie on January 24, 2023, at 5:30 a.m.

2600 block of N. Kedzie on February 4, 2023, at 6 a.m.

3200 block of W. Diversey on February 4, 2023, at 6:12 a.m.

1700 block of N. Marcey on February 4, 2023, at 6:24 a.m.

1000 block of W. Fullerton on February 7, 2023, at 1:58 a.m.

400 block of W. Belmont on February 7, 2023, at 2:35 a.m.

300 block of W. North Ave. on February 8, 2023, at 2:41 a.m.

3100 block of W. Montrose on February 8, 2023, at 3:23 a.m.

5200 block of N. Lincoln on February 8, 2023, at 3:45 a.m.

4600 block of N. Kedzie on February 16, 2023, at 1:36 a.m.

1200 block of E. 47th St. on February 16, 2023, at 3:01 a.m.

1700 block of N. Marcey on February 16, 2023, at 3:28 a.m.

5500 block of N. Milwaukee on February 16, 2023, at 5:41 a.m.

2900 block of N. Broadway on February 22, 2023, at 2:48 a.m.

2900 block of W. Devon on February 22, 2023, at 5:45 a.m.

2500 block of W. Lawrence on February 22, 2023, at 6 a.m.

2400 block of W. Diversey on February 24, 2023, at 4 a.m.

3600 block of N. Damen on February 24, 2023, at 4:48 a.m.

1800 block of W. Irving Park Rd. on February 24, 2023, at 6:02 a.m.

Police did not have any physical descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact police.