Small plane lands on I-80 near Marseilles, Illinois

PERU, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane landed on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said at 5:37 p.m., troopers were called to westbound I-80 at milepost 95 near Marseilles. A small plane landed at that location and came to rest in the right lane and right shoulder, state police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Diamond DA-40, and the pilot was the only one onboard.

The FAA will investigate.