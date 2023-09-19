Watch CBS News
Small plane lands on I-80 near Marseilles, Illinois

PERU, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane landed on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said at 5:37 p.m., troopers were called to westbound I-80 at milepost 95 near Marseilles. A small plane landed at that location and came to rest in the right lane and right shoulder, state police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Diamond DA-40, and the pilot was the only one onboard.

The FAA will investigate.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 8:37 PM

