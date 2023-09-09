Small plane goes down in forest preserve in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A small plane went down in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village Friday evening.
The Chicago Fire Department said the King Air 200 landed in the woods, about three miles west of O'Hare International Airport. Details about the nature of the landing were not specified.
The Elk Grove Village Fire Department and the Cook County Forest Preserve Police were on the scene.
