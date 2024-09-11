Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes in Chicago northwest suburb

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A small plane crashed near Schaumburg Regional Airport on Wednesday. 

Around 11 a.m., Roselle police confirmed that the plane, a four-seat Piper Cherokee 140m, had crashed into a ditch at Irving Park Road and Williams Street. 

Police said the two occupants were evacuated by firefighters and did not require medical attention. 

roselle-plane-crash.png

The DuPage County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash. 

Roselle officials confirmed Irving Park Road was shut down in both directions from Roselle to Rodenburg roads. The closure is expected to continue for several hours. 

The plane is registered to Lima 001 LLC in Muscatine, Iowa.  According to a replay of the trip on FlightAware, the plane took off from Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, Wis., shortly before 10 a.m. 

It landed and then immediately took off from Schaumburg around 10:45 and quickly circled back to the airport.  It appeared to crash land near Irving Park and Mitchell Boulevard short of the airport runway, clipping a residential garbage can in a driveway. 

This is a developing story. 

