Small electrical fire extinguished at Chicago West Side high school; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrical fire at a West Side high school caused students to move to another building Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials said the small fire happened around 1 p.m. at Roberto Clemente High School in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue.
The fire was quickly struck out with no injuries reported.
Students were safely moved to another building.
No further information was available.
