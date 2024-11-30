Small Business Saturday in Chicago invites consumers to shop local

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and shoppers are encouraged to shop local on Small Business Saturday.

Neighborhoods, including Humboldt Park, Lincoln Square, and Ravenswood, are offering extra deals and special events in honor of the shopping day.

Lincoln Square and Ravenswood will have Victorian carolers, and Santa will be available for pictures. Later in the day, a tree-lighting ceremony will also take place. The event kicks off at 11 a.m.

In West Pullman, at least nine Black-owned small businesses from across the area will host free holiday pictures, donuts and hot chocolate, some festive craft projects, and a winter coat drive for anyone who wants to drop off donations. They'll be taking coats for those in need through Christmas Eve.

The Bronzeville neighborhood is encouraging people to shop locally, and so is Rogers Park. They're going all out with tree lighting and a 3D snow globe photo wall.

Community leaders and Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke inside a Humboldt Park café, kicking off the local holiday shopping day.

"Our small businesses make up what I call the soul of Chicago," Johnson said. "This is where community comes together, this is where community thrives, and it is why I've made a commitment to continue to invest in small businesses.

The shop owner at Café Colao in Humboldt Park said that Saturdays are generally busy, but they do expect to see a boost in sales for Small Business Saturday, something most businesses are expecting as well during a busy holiday shopping season.