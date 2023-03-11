Small Business Expo underway at Kennedy King College
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is hosting its first Small Business Expo of the year.
Business owners are invited to network and consult with experts, and discuss topics such as licensing, financing, marketing, and more.
Professional headshots will also be available for marketing purposes.
The expo is free and is underway at Kennedy King College in Englewood.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.