Small Business Expo underway at Kennedy King College

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is hosting its first Small Business Expo of the year.

Business owners are invited to network and consult with experts, and discuss topics such as licensing, financing, marketing, and more.

Professional headshots will also be available for marketing purposes.

The expo is free and is underway at Kennedy King College in Englewood.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

