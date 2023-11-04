Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow warm-up through weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps slowly climb through weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps slowly climb through weekend 02:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow steady warm-up is on the way, but that will be a short stay as temps "fall back" into cooler weather during the workweek. 

5-panel-daypart-today-57.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-today-adi-62.png
CBS News Chicago
lows-tonight-adi-25.png
CBS News Chicago

Speaking of falling back, don't forget to set those clocks back an hour as time changes at 2 a.m. Sunday,

2-day-forecast-left-am-15.png
CBS News Chicago

The warm-up peaks on Monday with a slight chance of showers. Rain chances return Wednesday as temperatures ease back into the low 50s.  

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 57.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 59.

7-day-forecast-am-59.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 6:07 AM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.