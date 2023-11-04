Chicago First Alert Weather: Slow warm-up through weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow steady warm-up is on the way, but that will be a short stay as temps "fall back" into cooler weather during the workweek.
Speaking of falling back, don't forget to set those clocks back an hour as time changes at 2 a.m. Sunday,
The warm-up peaks on Monday with a slight chance of showers. Rain chances return Wednesday as temperatures ease back into the low 50s.
Today:
Partly cloudy. High 57.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 58.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 59.
