Sky's Courtney Williams named Player of the Week as team wins 3 straight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Point guard Courtney Williams averaged four points a game during the Chicago Sky's six-game losing streak last month, but she's now the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 20 points per game during the team's recent three-game winning streak.

That included making Emre Vatansever a winner in his WNBA head coaching debut on Sunday.

He took over for James Wade who left to join the NBA's Toronto Raptors as an assistant.

"It's just overwhelming," Vatansever said. "It's a lot of things to do. It's not just the coaching part. It's also the GM part. I would never have thought I'd take over the GM part too.

"We're ready for an unexpected situation. This happened all of the sudden and you just step up and take the lead."

For Vatansever, it's his first head coaching job in the WNBA, but he has coaching experience with players like Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles, and Tina Charles during his time in Turkey.

Williams scored a combined 26 points during that six-game losing streak. She dropped 28 in last Sunday's 89-87 win over the Indiana Fever.

The team will also get a boost with forward Ruthy Hebard cleared to return to action after giving birth to her son Xzavier less than three months ago.

The Sky sit in sixth place in the conference.