Sky pick Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor in second round of WNBA Draft

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Sky were without a first-round pick in the WNBA Draft, but they did take Virginia Tech shooting guard Kayana Traylor in the second round.

The 5-foot 9-inch Indiana native started 40 of 68 games for the Hokies in the last two seasons – 29 last season alone. She has averaged 10.7 points a game, and shot 33 percent from three-point range.

The women's Hokies basketball team made it to the Final Four last season, but fell to eventual champion LSU.

Traylor was the 23rd overall pick.

The Sky also took Middle Tennessee State forward Kseniya Malashka in the third round.

