Sky lose to Las Vegas Aces, are now tied for first with them

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 25 points and four 3-pointers, Jackie Young scored 16 of her 22 points in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 89-78 on Thursday night to move atop the WNBA standings with one game remaining.

Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) are tied for the top spot, with the Aces holding a tiebreaker in the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Aces close the regular season on Sunday against Seattle, while the Sky play Phoenix.

Plum had 13 points by the midway point of the second quarter, helping Las Vegas build a 37-21 lead. Plum finished the half with 18 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and the Aces led 47-33.

Young took over the third quarter, scoring 16 points in the opening seven minutes to give Las Vegas a 63-48 lead. The Aces dribbled down the clock at the end of the quarter but Candace Parker blocked Riquna Williams' jumper and Kahleah Copper raced to the other end for a 3-pointer to get the Sky within 71-61.

But the Aces held on, leading by at least nine points throughout the fourth quarter.

A'ja Wilson and Williams each scored 12 points for Las Vegas.

Copper tied a career-high with 28 points for Chicago, which was undone by 17 turnovers. Parker had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Emma Meesseman scored 14. Allie Quigley went 1 for 7 from the field for four points and Courtney Vandersloot was held to six points and six assists.

Parker passed Rebekkah Brunson for third in WNBA history with 3,364 career rebounds. Sylvia Fowles holds the record with 3,982 and Tina Charles is second with 3,626.