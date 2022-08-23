Sky have season on line in Game 3 against New York Liberty, say they're up to the task

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Sky will have their season on the line for a second straight game Tuesday night when they face the New York Liberty in their best-of-three playoff series.

The Sky lost Game 1 to New York 98-91 this past Wednesday. They would love a repeat of the 100-62 beatdown against the Liberty with which they followed up on Saturday.

But this game will be on the road in Brooklyn.

However, the Sky don't seem too concerned about the "where" – and the only "who" they care about is themselves.

"We're just trying to focus on what we bring. You know, if we bring what we're capable of, you know, like last game, it doesn't matter where we play," said guard Allie Quigley. "So we're really just focused on our energy and what we can bring – and we know if we do that, we're going to win the game."

Meanwhile, Sky Coach James Wade was rewarded for the Sky's success in the regular season. He was named WNBA Executive of the Year.