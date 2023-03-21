Skokie gets $2 million from feds to replace lead pipes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Skokie has received $2 million in federal funding to replace lead pipes in the suburb.

The money is part of U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's request for community projects funding, and comes from federal funding President Joe Biden signed into law in December.

According to Schakowsky's office, the $2 million will go towards replacing hundreds of lead service lines in Skokie, where as many as 11,000 of the 17,667 active water accounts will eventually need to have lead pipes replaced.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said there is no safe level of lead in drinking water. High levels of led in tap water can cause health issues, including damage to the brain and kidneys.