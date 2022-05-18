Carvana tower in Skokie put on hold after Illinois suspends dealer's state license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Skokie is telling Carvana it cannot build a proposed 14-story car vending tower, just three months after the project won approval from village trustees.

In a letter to Carvana, Village officials said they would not approve construction and building permits for the tower, after the state suspended Carvana's license to sell vehicles in Illinois, "due to its practice of delivering cars with out-of-state temporary plates to Illinois residents and delaying the transfer of title for the car to the Illinois purchaser in a timely manner."

The used car seller had planned to build a 14-story glass tower to dispense and showcase cars at a plot of land it purchased at 9757 Woods Drive, next to Harms Woods nature preserve, along the Edens Expressway.

The village board said it won't review any permits for the tower until the company's state licensing issues have been resolved.

The board had originally approved the project over the objection of neighbors and nature lovers.

Members of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors have said the proposed tower is within a major migratory route; and they're concerned all the sound, light, and glass will cause birds to die crashing into the building.

Critics of Carvana's development also have said the tower threatens several habitats. The first habitat of concern is that of a residential building - the Optima apartments that sits near the development near the Edens and Old Orchard Road. Critics are worried this is going to be essentially a bright billboard creating more traffic.

Carvana has said it's trying to be responsive by limiting the hours of deliveries and trucks passing through.

The village has said the company also committed to treat the glass of the tower up to 63 feet high to help deter bird strikes.