Six families displaced after Skokie apartment building fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least six families in Skokie are without a home after a fire tore through an apartment building.
It happened near Carol Street and Skokie Boulevard.
At one point firefighters were able to help families get back inside and get pets and belongings from their homes.
At last check the building was still without gas or electricity.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.