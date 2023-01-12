Trail of money leads police to suspect in Skokie 7-Eleven robbery
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- An armed robber left a trail of green on a Skokie golf course Wednesday.
Skokie police said at 2:21 p.m., the suspect held up a 7-Eleven at 4834 Church St., at Gross Point Road. He then ran off.
But officers did not have a hard time finding the man. He left cash scattered around the nearby Weber Park Golf Course during his escape.
Police eventually brought the suspect into custody after a foot chase. The man complained of shortness of breath, but when first responders from the Skokie Fire Department came, he refused treatment, police said.
Charges were pending late Wednesday.
