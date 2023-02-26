Watch CBS News
Local News

'Skate with the Dogs' fundraiser in Vernon Hills happening today

/ CBS Chicago

Skate with the Dogs in Vernon Hills happening Sunday
Skate with the Dogs in Vernon Hills happening Sunday 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can hit the ice and meet adorable shelter dogs at the same time.

Reach Rescue and the Ice Dogs Hockey Organization are teaming up to host their "Skate with the Dogs" charity fundraiser Sunday.

It's happening from noon until 2 p.m. at the Glacier Ice Arena in suburban Vernon Hills.

Money raised will help support foster dogs.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.