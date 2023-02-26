'Skate with the Dogs' fundraiser in Vernon Hills happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can hit the ice and meet adorable shelter dogs at the same time.
Reach Rescue and the Ice Dogs Hockey Organization are teaming up to host their "Skate with the Dogs" charity fundraiser Sunday.
It's happening from noon until 2 p.m. at the Glacier Ice Arena in suburban Vernon Hills.
Money raised will help support foster dogs.
