Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash

/ CBS Chicago

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village.

Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail.

The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals.

There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 10:18 PM

