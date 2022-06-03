Six people injured in fiery Sauk Village crash
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital Thursday night after a violent crash in Sauk Village.
Firefighters were called to a fiery accident around 8:30 p.m. near Torrence Avenue and Sauk Trail.
The fire chief told CBS 2 at the scene that six people were transported to local hospitals.
There was no word late Thursday on the accident victims' condition or the cause of the crash.
