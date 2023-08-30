Watch CBS News
Local News

Six Flags new 'Sky Striker' ride in Gurnee debuting next spring

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Six Flags new 'Sky Striker ride coming to Gurnee next spring
Six Flags new 'Sky Striker ride coming to Gurnee next spring 00:30

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – Six Flags Great America's newest thrill ride will have you feel like you're levitating.

The "Sky Striker" will debut at the Gurnee amusement park next spring.

It's 17 stories high - making it the tallest pendulum ride in the Midwest.

The ride goes up to 75 miles per hour as it swings back and forth.

Six Flags says riders will enjoy the feeling of weightlessness while 172 feet in the air.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.