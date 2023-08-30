Six Flags new 'Sky Striker' ride in Gurnee debuting next spring

Six Flags new 'Sky Striker ride coming to Gurnee next spring

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – Six Flags Great America's newest thrill ride will have you feel like you're levitating.

The "Sky Striker" will debut at the Gurnee amusement park next spring.

It's 17 stories high - making it the tallest pendulum ride in the Midwest.

The ride goes up to 75 miles per hour as it swings back and forth.

Six Flags says riders will enjoy the feeling of weightlessness while 172 feet in the air.