Six Flags offering free admission, discounted tickets for veterans, active military members through Sunday

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six Flags Great America is thanking veterans all weekend long.

Veterans and active military members are being treated with free admission, food, drinks, and more.

They can also score up to four discounted admission tickets for $20 each.

You will need to present a military ID.

The special runs through Sunday. The park is open from noon to 6 p.m. on both days. 

First published on November 12, 2022 / 7:40 AM

