Six Flags Great America to require kids 15 and under to be with adult for Fright Fest

Six Flags Great America changes chaperone policy for upcoming Fright Fest

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) – Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee added a new chaperone policy for its upcoming Fright Fest.

Children age 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to be allowed to enter and stay inside the park. The policy will be in effect by 5 p.m. until the park closes.

One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 years or younger per day. Guests age 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park not accompanied by a chaperone will be subject to removal from the park.

Six Flags said on its website that the policy comes after "increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior" in recent years.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Great America continues to have a positive atmosphere where thrill-seekers can gather for a day of safe, fun and thrilling experiences," the company said.

The chaperone policy goes into effect next Saturday, Sept. 14.