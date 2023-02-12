Watch CBS News
Simeon beats Kenwood in overtime, wins another Chicago Public League title

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robert Smith is in his final year as basketball coach at Simeon Career Academy, and he succeeded in going out on top Saturday with an eighth Chicago Public League title.

The Simeon Wolverines boys' team took on Kenwood Academy for the championship game.

It was a wild one – and a big game in particular for Simeon's Jalen Griffith and Miles and Wesley Rubin.

Simeon led by 20 in the fourth.

But the Kenwood Broncos stormed back in the fourth. Kansas State commit Dai Dai Ames hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 62 and force overtime.

In OT, Wesley Rubin was the right spot for the putback for Simeon – and the Wolverines survived.

The final score was 72-64.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 6:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

