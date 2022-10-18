Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.
The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.
A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.
She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.
Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.
