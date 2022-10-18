Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit

Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with family in wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.

The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.

A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.

She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.

Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.