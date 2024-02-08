Signup for Chicago Park District's "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y." still available

Signups underway for Chicago Park District's "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y."

Signups underway for Chicago Park District's "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y."

Signups underway for Chicago Park District's "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y."

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Signups are underway for Chicago Park District's annual "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y." happening Friday.

It takes place across 20 Chicago parks across the city for girls ages six to 16. Friday is also a non-attendance day for Chicago Public School Students, according to its academic calendar.

The event started back in 2018 as a way to introduce girls to a wide variety of sports they might not get access to in school.

Play, in this case, represents - Positivity, Leadership, Ambition, and to Be You.

Registration is available on the Chicago Park District's website.