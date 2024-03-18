Signal issues disrupt Metra trains to and from Chicago's north, northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Metra trains were halted or disrupted by signal issues as the afternoon rush began Monday.

Union Pacific North and Northwest trains were on the move, but may be delayed up to 45 minutes due to the signal problems, Metra said.

Inbound and outbound trains were earlier halted near the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the West Loop.

Commuters were advised to go to metratracker.com for the location of their trains.

The Union Pacific North line runs through the north suburbs to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Union Pacific Northwest Line runs northwest to Harvard, Illinois.