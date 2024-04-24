Siblings given 120 days in jail for attacking an Aurora police officer during traffic stop in 2021

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Two siblings will spend 120 days in jail for battering an Aurora police officer during a traffic stop in 2021.

Jennifer Taylor, 26, and Sheba Taylor, 29, were convicted by a jury on Jan. 19.

Jennifer was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery on a public way, and aggravated assault of a police officer. Sheba was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer in addition to aggravated battery on a public way causing bodily harm and resisting a peace officer causing injury.

The two will also serve 200 hours of community service and have four years of probation.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said that on June 21, 2021, the male officer conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car disobeying a stop sign. The car was driven by a third sibling, Paul Sherrod Taylor, and had several passengers inside, including Jennifer and Sheba.

After pulling into a private driveway, approached the driver. Within seconds, Sheba exited the vehicle and refused to get back into the car despite being ordered to do so, the office said.

Paul then exited the vehicle, aggressively approached, and threatened the officer. The officer also ordered him to get back into the car, which he refused.

As the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs for obstruction of a peace officer, he shoved the officer and fled – causing the officer to engage in a foot pursuit, the office said.

At some point during the chase, Paul stopped, turned, and aggressively faced off with the officer by putting up his fists while in a fighting stance and yelling, "Keep running, boy."

The officer decided not to engage until backup officers arrived. While walking back to their squad car, he was met by Jennifer and Sheba, who attacked him.

The officer tried to gain control over Sheba to arrest her for obstruction of a peace officer, but both sisters actively resisted and struck him repeatedly, the office said.

While the sisters attacked the officer, Paul called 911 and threatened the officer to a dispatcher, stating multiple times that he would "kill" the officer unless police arrived immediately. He was also heard on the call repeatedly screaming to the officer, "I'm going to kill you b****."

Aurora officers arrived on the scene within minutes, where they observed Sheba sitting on the officer's chest and neck while at the same time being held down by Jennifer. The sisters had to be physically removed from Officer Miranda's body by other Aurora police officers.

Both sisters were eligible for day-for-day sentencing in accordance with Illinois law. They've received four days of credit for time served in the Kane County jail.