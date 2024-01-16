Shuttle buses running in place trains for part of South Shore Line route Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line trains will be on a normal weekday schedule on Wednesday, but train passengers will be bused to some stations in and around Gary.

This comes as South Shore Line crews continue work on repairing overhead wire damage at the Gary Metro Center station.

Midday passengers will be bused to stations between Dune Park and East Chicago – while rush hour train passengers will be bused to stations between Dune Park and Gary Metro Center.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers in accordance with the usual train schedule, and will service intermediate stations.

Westbound passengers will board buses at the Dune Park, Portage/Ogden Dunes, Miller, Gary Metro Center, and Gary/Chicago Airport stations – and these buses will take them to the East Chicago station, where they may board trains for the rest of their trips.

Eastbound passengers will get off their trains at East Chicago and get on a bus to their destinations, or ride the bus to Dune Park and get back on a train there.

The South Shore Line also warns that frigid temperatures are having an impact on mechanical components and train movement, and significant delays are likely.