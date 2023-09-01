Watch CBS News
Shuttle bus crashes at O'Hare Airport; bus driver critically injured

By Darius Johnson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are responding to a shuttle bus crash at O'Hare Airport. 

The crash took place at Terminal 5 around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, an 80-year-old man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. CFD confirmed the victim was the bus driver. 

CFD said the man was found outside of the vehicle, leading officials to believe he was ejected from the bus.

No other passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 5:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

