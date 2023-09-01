Shuttle bus crashes at O'Hare Airport; bus driver critically injured

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are responding to a shuttle bus crash at O'Hare Airport.

The crash took place at Terminal 5 around 2:30 a.m.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, an 80-year-old man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. CFD confirmed the victim was the bus driver.

CFD said the man was found outside of the vehicle, leading officials to believe he was ejected from the bus.

No other passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson is reporting live outside the crash site. He will continue to provide details as they are available.

This is a developing story.