Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrating 10th anniversary weeks after arson

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its founding in Des Plaines after being burned in a fire.

The celebration will be a moment to reflect on her impact on the people of the Americas.

It starts with a mass at 1 p.m. at the outdoor plaza of the shrine.

After mass, celebrations continue with a gala in Oak Brook Terrace at 6 p.m.

The outdoor chapel of the Resurrected Christ was partially charred by arson last month.

The fire did $78,000 in damage. A woman was arrested and charged with arson after the fire.

Des Plaines police say this video shows Virginia Roque-Fermin starting the fire last month then she added objects to the fire to stoke the flames. 

Police say when they got to the scene they saw her quickly walking away and she had soot on her clothes.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 12:23 PM

