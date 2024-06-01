Watch CBS News
Showers, few rumbles of thunder arrive Saturday in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Showers, rumbles of thunder for Chicago
Showers, rumbles of thunder for Chicago 02:34

CHICAGO (CBS) — A soggy Saturday is ahead, with numerous showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. 

Highs will be in the upper 60s in the morning, followed by lows in the 60s and showers through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts may exceed an inch in some spots.

Showers linger into the mid-evening hours, then expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will start off with clouds and fog, then expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer in the mid-70s, but a wind off the lake will keep lakeside locations cooler in the 60s.

An unsettled weather pattern for the first half of the workweek. Scattered storms will occur late Monday and again Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. 

Here's a recap for Saturday

A 100% chance of rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. High 69°. Up to an inch of rainfall is possible.

Clouds and fog for Saturday night

Showers through mid-evening, then cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low 58°

What to expect for Sunday 

There will be clouds and fog in the morning. Then it will be partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon. The high will be 76°, but it will be cooler lakeside.

Showers and storms for Monday

A 50% chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. High 83°

