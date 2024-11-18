Watch CBS News
Showers throughout the day Monday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mild start to the week with a colder pattern shift on the way.

Rain develops by the late morning on Monday. Widespread rain comes in waves through the evening. 

Showers end by daybreak Tuesday with clearing skies. 

Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. 

The next batch of rain develops from Wednesday into Thursday. With the colder shift in temperatures, the first wet snowflakes of the season develop Wednesday night. 

Wednesday through the weekend will bring seasonable temperatures in the 40s for highs with lows closer to freezing. 

Skies dry for the weekend as clouds linger.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

