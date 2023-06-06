Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers tapering off
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today's cool front is scattering showers around our area. As the activity drifts southward, showers are in a weakening phase and we are expecting to dry out by around sunset.
Early clouds are expected tomorrow, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, then clearing skies with a cooler afternoon, especially along the lakeside.
We're also watching rain chances late day Saturday through midday Sunday.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF WITH SUNSET. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 58.
WEDNESDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 74.
THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.
