Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers tapering off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today's cool front is scattering showers around our area. As the activity drifts southward, showers are in a weakening phase and we are expecting to dry out by around sunset.

Early clouds are expected tomorrow, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, then clearing skies with a cooler afternoon, especially along the lakeside.

We're also watching rain chances late day Saturday through midday Sunday.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF WITH SUNSET. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 58.

WEDNESDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 74.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.

