Showers, scattered storms return to Chicago area Sunday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —The weekend will wrap up with showers and storms returning to the area on Sunday. 

Scattered showers and storms are likely with heavy downpours, especially in the afternoon. The chance for storms will continue tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe, also with heavy rain. 

Hot and humid weather will be around for much of the week. There is a daily chance for storms, and another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday. 

What to expect for Sunday 

Showers and storms are likely. High of 81.

Rain and storms continue into Sunday evening

Showers and storms early. Muggy. Low of 70.

Warm Monday ahead 

Gusty afternoon thunderstorms, warmer and humid. High of 87.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

