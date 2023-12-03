Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers linger through midday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab the umbrella as showers will stick around for the first half of Sunday.
Gray skies will stay in the entire seven-day forecast. Showers are back on Tuesday and Saturday.
Temperatures remain mild with a warm-up by the end of the week approaching 50s.
Today:
Showers, especially in the morning and midday. High 42.
Tonight:
Cloudy skies. Low 33.
Tomorrow:
Cloudy skies. High 42.
