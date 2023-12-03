Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers linger through midday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grab the umbrella as showers will stick around for the first half of Sunday.

Gray skies will stay in the entire seven-day forecast. Showers are back on Tuesday and Saturday. 

Temperatures remain mild with a warm-up by the end of the week approaching 50s. 

Today:

Showers, especially in the morning and midday. High 42.

Tonight:

Cloudy skies. Low 33.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy skies. High 42.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 7:05 AM CST

