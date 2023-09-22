Chicago First Alert Weather: Some showers in western counties tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This evening will see a few uninvited showers continue to pester our western counties but it should mostly stay out of the Chicago area. It will be mostly cloudy this evening and otherwise pleasant.

CBS

CBS

Fall begins on Saturday at 1:50 a.m. and it looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily. There will be some cooler air and clouds for your Sunday, with a chance for some showers pushing in later in the day/evening, but your weekend plans should not be ruined.

CBS

CBS

Next week appears pretty dry and mild, with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The weather pattern appears persistently boring over us due to a kind of atmospheric log jam that could set up keeping any storm systems from arriving until October. The weather team might yawn themselves to death down here as a result.

CBS

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower west. Low: 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible late in the afternoon-evening. High: 71