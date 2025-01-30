Watch CBS News
Showers develop Thursday night, bringing heavy rain with localized flood threat for Friday morning

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A potentially record-setting finish to the week is ahead for the Chicago area. 

A Weather Alert has been issued for Friday morning as heavy rain moves in for the rush. The heaviest rain is expected between 6 a.m. and noon and may lead to localized flooding. Some areas may reach as much as an inch of rain. 

Conditions improve for the afternoon as rain clears out of the area. Temperatures fall into the 30s for highs for the first day of February. Quick rebound for Sunday as highs reach back into the middle 50s. Chicago may break its lowest record high of any day of 52° on Sunday. 

Next week will be a touch cooler but quieter. The First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the next weather system, which may bring rain and snow to the area by Wednesday. 

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Cloudy and chilly, with a low of 38.

FRIDAY: Rain is heavy at times, especially in the morning. High of 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds break, colder and breezy with a low of 29.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

