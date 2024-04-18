Watch CBS News
Showers to decrease in overnight hours Thursday into Friday in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers continue Thursday evening, then decrease after midnight.

Other than a few rumbles of thunder and brief downpours, the severe weather risk is expected to remain south of the Chicago area.

Windy conditions are in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the mid-50s and gusts around 35 mph.

It will be breezy and partly cloudy for Saturday, with cooler highs in the low 50s. Lows Saturday night will drop into the 30s, with frost possible for areas outside of Chicago.

The next weather system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with additional shower chances.  

Forecast:

Thursday night: Evening rain and thunder, then mainly dry overnight. Breezy and turning colder. Low 41. 

Friday: Sunny start, then increasing afternoon clouds. Windy and cool. High 57.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 53.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 7:42 PM CDT

