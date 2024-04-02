Showers, breezy and cooler day ahead in Chicago

More rain, cooler day ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More rain returns by late Tuesday morning with blustery cold in Chicago.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Windy conditions are expected with gusts 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Snow mixes with rain overnight and becomes all snow early Wednesday morning with a small accumulation possible very early in the morning. The rain/snow mix returns later in the day.

Snow chances linger until Friday. A warmer weekend withs highs above 50 degrees is ahead.