Should Chicago Public Schools get the billions they say they deserve?

Chicago teachers head to Springfield to ask for state funds

CHICAGO (CBS) — Should Chicago Public Schools receive the billion dollars in state funds the Chicago Teachers' Union and the mayor said they deserve?

It's a big money ask, and a big group of teachers headed to Springfield today to make their pitch.

In red shirts, they came south seeking green.

A heated CTU found a chilly reception in some pockets of the state capitol.

"The money-grubbing, of course, is absolutely shameless given that this union is demanding annual paid raises of 9%," said Illinois State Senator Don DeWitt (R-Elburn.)

What State Republicans call money-grubbing, the CTU calls a $1.1 billion demand.

On Wednesday, they focused on soaring costs with every arriving migrant child.

"We received more than 100 newcomers with no plan in place. We were there to help CPS and you, the government," said Rocio Gonzalez of Cooper Dual Language Academy in Pilsen.

The heart of their argument is a formula agreed upon years ago to fund Illinois schools fully.

"We are not asking, lawmakers. We are demanding what they said. Rauner, a Republican, promised us. Now it's time for them to fulfill that promise," said Eric Weller of Wells High School.

Senate Republicans from Chicago's suburbs said they're not buckling.

"Those of us who represent the suburbs, we are not intimidated or swayed by the bullying tactics of Brandon Johnson and Stacy Davis Gates and their members. We are actually tired of it," said Illinois State Sen. Seth Lews (R-Carol Stream.

"They decided to be in Springfield today rather than in their classrooms. I support teachers, but that's a problem,"

The state is currently budgeting $14 billion for Illinois' K-12 Schools, plus $500 million more for districts "as needed."

To get legislators to double that number and use it all for Chicago in the next budget?

"Everyone saw this hole in the budget coming for miles, but instead of tightening their budgets and making smart decisions, they decided to spend, spend, spend," said Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Peru).

According to Governor JB Pritzkers' office, state funding for CPS has risen 30% per student over the last five years. Chicago Democrats are signaling that the $1.1 billion "ask" is a tough sell.

All this as clocks tick.

Legislators are supposed to lock in a budget within two weeks, all while CTU continues to negotiate its new contract with Chicago Public Schools.