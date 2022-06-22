Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan near Chicago Skyway; lanes shut down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chicago Skyway interchange late Wednesday.

The gunfire happened around 5 p.m. – the height of the afternoon rush – on the outbound Ryan.

After the shots were fired, two men were seen running from the scene. A weapon might have been thrown away.

Two left lanes were blocked in then express lanes as of 6 p.m. An ambulance also came and went from the scene.

The motive for the shooting – whether road rage, a targeted event, an accident, or something else – remained unknown late Wednesday.