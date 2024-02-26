Reports of shots fired on Northwestern University's Evanston campus

School officials alerted students about an active threat just before 11 p.m.

School officials alerted students about an active threat just before 11 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired on Northwestern's Evanston campus Sunday night.



School officials alerted students about an active threat just before 11 p.m.

The initial alert at 10:53 p.m. stated, " There is an Active Threat event on the Evanston Campus. Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors. Await further information."

Students were told to shelter in place until an all-clear was issued within an hour of the first alert.

The shots were reported near the school's music building at 70 Arts Circle Drive.

Police remained here on scene for hours, canvassing the area. No one was injured, according to the final alert sent to students.

Campus police are expected to provide an update.

This is a developing story.